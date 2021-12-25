Whittier Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 1,072 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,728 shares of company stock worth $58,659,092. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Shares of CDAY opened at $103.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

