Robert Dennehy Sells 8,000 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $593,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $592,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $592,720.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $405,000.00.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

