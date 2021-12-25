Insider Selling: Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Insider Sells 11,560 Shares of Stock

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anne-Sophie Gaget also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 46,751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $6,235,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

