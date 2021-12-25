Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $499,895.55 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.57 per share, with a total value of $499,895.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.72 per share, with a total value of $499,919.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,786 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.66 per share, with a total value of $499,856.76.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. bought 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $499,851.64.

On Monday, December 13th, Istar Inc. bought 6,982 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.59 per share, with a total value of $499,841.38.

On Friday, December 10th, Istar Inc. bought 6,876 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $499,885.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Istar Inc. bought 6,691 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $499,884.61.

On Monday, December 6th, Istar Inc. bought 6,793 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $499,896.87.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.42 per share, with a total value of $499,868.58.

On Monday, November 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,026 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $499,899.90.

On Friday, November 26th, Istar Inc. bought 7,024 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,898.08.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $76.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 17.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $1,181,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $9,935,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Safehold by 122.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

