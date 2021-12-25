Insider Buying: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 230,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $48.58 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 791,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.