IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRMD opened at $45.92 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $566.74 million, a PE ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

