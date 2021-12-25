Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,700.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGLOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Anglo American from 4,100.00 to 3,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $20.24 on Friday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

