Amalgamated Bank Sells 241 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN opened at $51.40 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.36 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.51.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.47.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

