Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,357 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,453 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $291,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after buying an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $334.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

