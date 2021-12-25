Insider Selling: Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells 38,309 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,669.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christophe Couturier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avantor alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 37.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,110,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,441,000 after purchasing an additional 303,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 519.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,019,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1,230.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 242,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 224,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.