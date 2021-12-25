Amalgamated Bank Sells 754 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 13.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in IDEX by 22.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $10,315,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX opened at $230.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $240.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.82.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

