Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Decreased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,230,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 97,180 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $406,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 17.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 502,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

