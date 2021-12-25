GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 4,136 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

XLSR opened at $47.79 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $47.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.75.

