Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Trading 6% Higher

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 9,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 866,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

BGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGRY. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $8,269,000.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

