MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Trading Down 3.4%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.49. 12,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 640,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $727.81 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 307.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after buying an additional 3,311,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 100.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 877,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 309.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 841,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

