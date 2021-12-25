Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Stock Holdings Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $51.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.