Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.54.

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYNA opened at $278.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.32. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

