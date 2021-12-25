Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 197,339 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 158.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 45.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 670,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,881,000 after purchasing an additional 209,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NYSE:POR opened at $51.32 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.