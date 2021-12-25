Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 12,926 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 396.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,673,000. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 81,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $993,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

BATS INDA opened at $45.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.