Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Lyft by 65.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 6.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,401 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 9.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,398,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,339 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LYFT opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

