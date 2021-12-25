Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,662 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 59.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of IDA opened at $109.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $112.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.