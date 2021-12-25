Signaturefd LLC Acquires 7 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in NVR by 266.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,784.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,885.00 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,321.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $65.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,359.25.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

