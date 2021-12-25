Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.09% of SLM worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SLM by 11.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SLM by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,686,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,905,000 after acquiring an additional 637,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SLM by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,944,000 after acquiring an additional 243,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SLM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,745,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SLM by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,885,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,366,000 after acquiring an additional 606,502 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLM opened at $19.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. The firm had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

