Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,018 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,638 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,013 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,420,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,558 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 872,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 692,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3,608.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 674,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 656,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $18.26 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.54) EPS. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.