PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Down to $3.88

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.80. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 8,532 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.34.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $3,339,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $13,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.