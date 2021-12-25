Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after acquiring an additional 86,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 376,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98,017 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.69.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $67.15 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.