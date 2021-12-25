International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $44.18 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.9% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $2,191,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of AAPL opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

