AAF Wealth Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.4% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.37. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

