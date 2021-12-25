Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.43. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWC. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

