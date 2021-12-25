Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.94. Exelon posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.