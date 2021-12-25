WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.11% of American Public Education worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in American Public Education by 118.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 1,297.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in American Public Education by 111,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 21.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of APEI stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $430.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.