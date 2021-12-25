Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,182 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Vector Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Vector Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $16.96 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

VGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

