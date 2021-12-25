Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

DLB stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.93.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $2,644,944.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $489,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,217 shares of company stock worth $8,700,420. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

