Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 3,118 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,708,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,970,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.