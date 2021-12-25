Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $57,000 Position in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.57. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

