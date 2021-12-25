Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,305,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,320,000 after buying an additional 1,530,278 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Innoviva by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after purchasing an additional 798,130 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,102,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Innoviva by 885.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 397,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,212,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $17.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 75.82. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. The business had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

