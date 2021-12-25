Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $139.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day moving average is $142.32. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

