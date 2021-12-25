Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 65,300 Shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.07% of Eros STX Global worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,099,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after buying an additional 8,479,047 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,176,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 1,657,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,041,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 1,556,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 1,222,304 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,407,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 1,138,166 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESGC stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Eros STX Global Co. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

