Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 8,281 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.18% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

