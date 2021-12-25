Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,243,000 after purchasing an additional 304,665 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 195.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after buying an additional 233,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 309.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 39,351 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL opened at $55.88 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,083 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.