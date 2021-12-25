Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 20,904 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,904 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.39% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

