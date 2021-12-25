State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Allakos worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 126.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 48.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 51,993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 12.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 137,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $567.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.77. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

