Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of J. M. Smucker worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Shares of SJM opened at $132.99 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.29 and a 200 day moving average of $127.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.