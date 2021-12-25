American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Gap Up to $9.01

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $9.24. American Axle & Manufacturing shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 6,910 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. US Bancorp DE grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

