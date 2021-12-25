Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 30,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 268,583 shares.The stock last traded at $14.22 and had previously closed at $13.74.

BVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -279.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 41,113 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

