The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 112,070 shares.The stock last traded at $21.32 and had previously closed at $21.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The India Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 47,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,327 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.