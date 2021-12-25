The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 112,070 shares.The stock last traded at $21.32 and had previously closed at $21.10.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%.
About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
