loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) were down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 8,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,211,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LDI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 182,150 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in loanDepot by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 27.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

