51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Trading Up 5.5%

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) shares were up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.77. Approximately 4,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 278,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.
51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $170.17 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
51job Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOBS)
51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
