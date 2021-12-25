51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Trading Up 5.5%

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) shares were up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.77. Approximately 4,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 278,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $170.17 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSquared Asset Management AG increased its position in 51job by 67.1% during the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,162,000 after acquiring an additional 844,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 51job by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,888,000 after acquiring an additional 60,554 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in 51job by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,911,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,624,000 after acquiring an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in 51job by 3.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,499,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 51job by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,814,000 after acquiring an additional 73,301 shares during the last quarter.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

