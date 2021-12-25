Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.04% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $5,541,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 27,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $213.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.81. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $200.79 and a twelve month high of $247.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.624 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.