Brokerages Anticipate Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ROCK opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.27. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 55,463 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

